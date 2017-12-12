Over 14% growth in foreign tourist arrivals in November: Govt

More than 10 lakh foreign tourists visited India in November 2017, a rise of 14.4 per cent over the same period last year, the tourism ministry said in a statement today.

The number of foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in India last month was 10.5 lakh as compared to 8.78 lakh in November 2016 and 8.16 lakh in November 2015.

"The growth rate in FTAs in November 2017 over November 2016 is 14.4 per cent," the statement said.

FTAs during the period between January and November this year were 90.01 lakh, with a growth of 15.6 per cent over the same period the previous year.

Foreign tourist arrivals stood at 77.83 lakh in January- November, 2016, a growth of 9.4 per cent over January- November, 2015.

Most tourists came from Bangladesh (16.77 per cent), followed by the US (14.77 per cent), the UK (10.23 per cent), Russia (4.41 per cent), Canada (4.39 per cent), Australia (3.96 per cent) and Malaysia (3.50 per cent).

With almost 29.76 per cent share of FTAs, the Delhi airport remained the busiest, followed by Mumbai (17.20 per cent), Haridaspur Land Check Post (between Bangladesh and India (8.40 per cent) and Chennai airport (5.78 per cent).

The ministry compiles monthly estimates of FTAs, including those with e-tourist visas, on the basis of their nationality and port. The estimates are based on data received from the Bureau of Immigration (BOI).

November 2017 also saw a substantial rise in the number of tourists arriving on e-visas.

During the month of November, 2017, a total of 2.14 lakh foreign tourists arrived on e-tourist visa as compared to 1.37 lakh during the month of November, 2016, registering a growth of 56.2 per cent, the statement said.

From January to November 2017, a total of 14.57 lakh foreign tourists arrived on e-tourist visa as compared to 9.17 lakh during January-November 2016, registering a growth of 58.8 per cent.

Tourists from the UK (17.1 per cent), USA (11.6 per cent) and Russian Federation (6.6 per cent) were the top countries availing e-tourist visa facilities during November, 2017.