App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 25, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 1,200 flee Myanmar's Arakan to take refuge in Mizoram

"Several of them have put up at their relatives' place while the others were provided accommodation in village community halls and school classrooms," an official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Over 1,200 people from Myanmar's restive Arakan state have crossed the border and taken shelter in neighbouring Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials said on Saturday.

The people who crossed over on Friday are mostly Buddhists and Christians and speak the same tribal language as the locals. They fled their homes after the Myanmarese Army clashed with the 'Arakan Army' militants recently, they said.

The government officials, on condition of anonymity, said 500 people took shelter in Laitlang village while Zochachhuah, Hmawngbuchhuah and Dumzautlang villages hosted 420, 200 and 120 people, respectively.

"Several of them have put up at their relatives' place while the others were provided accommodation in village community halls and school classrooms," an official said.

The official said that this is the fourth instance in recent months of Myanmarese people entering the state.

Village leaders informed officials that the Arakanese people have said they heard gunshots even on Thursday night and expected more people to pour into the district.

The locals volunteered to provide food to the Arakanese people and arranged shelter for them.

tags #India

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.