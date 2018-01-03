App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 03, 2018 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 11 lakh sr citizens gave up ticket subsidy between July-November: Railways

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said while the option for giving up 100 per cent concession in passenger fare for senior citizens was already available since 2016, the railways extended the system to allow such passengers to give up 50 per cent of their concession in 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over eleven lakh senior citizens gave up their fare concession between July 22 and November 30 last year, the government said today.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said while the option for giving up 100 per cent concession in passenger fare for senior citizens was already available since 2016, the railways extended the system to allow such passengers to give up 50 per cent of their concession in 2017.

"5.67 lakh senior citizens gave up 100 per cent of their concession in these four months while 5.81 lakh such passengers gave up 50 per cent of their concession", said Gohain.

A total of 11.48 lakh senior citizens thus gave up their concessions in the given period.

The scheme was launched to reduce the nearly Rs. 1,300 crore subsidy burden of the Railways in the senior citizen category.

As of now, Railways bears 43 per cent of the cost of train fare and incurs a loss of about Rs. 30,000 crore a year in subsidising passenger fares, out of which Rs. 1,600 crore is for concessional fares.

Railways recovers only 57 per cent of expenses incurred for passenger transportation through sale of tickets of all classes.

tags #Economy #government #India #railways #subsidy

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.