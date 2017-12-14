Over 100 crore Indians do not have healthcare coverage: Global report

With no health coverage for 100 crore people of the 135 crore strong population in India, the nation has ranked 56 among 100 nations in a global study published by The Lancet.

Launched at the Universal Health Coverage Forum, Tokyo on December 13, the Global Monitoring Report 2017 (GMR 2017) revealed that at least half of the 7.3 billion global population still doesn’t have full coverage of essential health services.

Thus, only 27% of the global population has access to crucial healthcare services.

The number of people who need and don't have this facility available to them is alarming.

According to the report, more than 1 billion people live with uncontrolled hypertension, over 200 million women are inadequately covered for family planning, close to 20 million infants do not get the required immunisations to protect them from diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.