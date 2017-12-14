App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 14, 2017 09:39 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Over 100 crore Indians do not have healthcare coverage: Global report

Launched at the Universal Health Coverage Forum, Tokyo on December 13, the Global Monitoring Report 2017 (GMR 2017) revealed that at least half of the 7.3 billion global population still doesn’t have full coverage of essential health services.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

With no health coverage for 100 crore people of the 135 crore strong population in India, the nation has ranked 56 among 100 nations in a global study published by The Lancet.

Launched at the Universal Health Coverage Forum, Tokyo on December 13, the Global Monitoring Report 2017 (GMR 2017) revealed that at least half of the 7.3 billion global population still doesn’t have full coverage of essential health services.

Thus, only 27% of the global population has access to crucial healthcare services.

The number of people who need and don't have this facility available to them is alarming.

According to the report, more than 1 billion people live with uncontrolled hypertension, over 200 million women are inadequately covered for family planning, close to 20 million infants do not get the required immunisations to protect them from diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.

Read More

tags #Current Affairs #Health #India #Lancet

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.