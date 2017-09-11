Over 100 Army officers file petition in SC claiming discrimination in promotions

Moneycontrol News

More than 100 officers of the Indian Army who are currently in service have moved to the Supreme Court alleging discrimination in their promotions, as per a report by The Times of India.

The ranks of the petitioners ranged from Lieutenant Colonels and Majors and they said that the personnel from the Army Service Corps has been deployed in operations, but they are being deprived of the benefits that come with it.

The officers, several of whom are gallantry awardees, claimed that they have been declared ‘falsely non-operational’.

This has happened despite they legally did not have the role of wielding arms and yet they were being used in operations.

“The action of the Army and the Union government in selectively treating officers of the service corps as ‘operational’ for the purpose of deployment in operational areas, but ‘non-operational’ for the purpose of being considered for promotion is violating the fundamental rights of the petitioners and other middle-level Army officers,” the petition read, according to report.

The Army Service Corps handles the military’s logistics support and has nearly 10,000 officers.

The petition also claimed that the Army Service Corps do not hold any kind of immunity under the Geneva Convention. “If caught on foreign soil, [the service corps] shall be tried not as soldiers but under the criminal law of the country,” the petition said.

The plea called for a directive to make the government and the Army stop routinely deploying service corps in any area of operation, “except in circumstances of exigencies”.

In February 2016, the Supreme Court had settled a petition filed by the Army Service Corps, which claimed that there were not enough colonel posts allocated for promotion.