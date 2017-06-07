Over 1 lakh people affected by floods in Assam; 4 killed due to lightning in Jharkhand

Over lakh people have been affected by floods in Assam where 140 villages are under water while four children were killed in a lightning strike in Jharkhand even as heat wave conditions persisted in most parts of the country.

In the national capital, it was cloudy and sunny in patches. The maximum temperature settled at 43 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 34.2 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level oscillated between 46 and 26 percent.

In Assam, over one lakh people were affected by floods in Lakhimpur and Karimganj districts while four rivers are flowing above the danger mark across the state.

According to a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1,01,809 people are reeling due to the flood in the two districts where 140 villages are under water.

Karimganj is the worst affected with nearly over 97,000 people affected by the floods, while more than 4,500 were hit in Lakhimpur, the report said.

Currently, the Dhansiri river is flowing above the danger mark at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Barak at Badarpurghat in Karimganj, Katakhal at Matizuri in Hailakandi and Kushiyara at Karimganj town are flowing above the normal level.

Heat wave conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Haryana and Punjab.

Patiala in Punjab was the hottest place in the two states recording a high of 43 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said.

The residents of Ludhiana too experienced a hot day with the maximum temperature being 42.4 degrees Celsius. Amritsar's maximum temperature settled at 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar registered a high of 42.6 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, the mercury fell by up to three degrees Celsius at most places due to south-west monsoon progressing upwards north and western disturbances, MeT officials said today.

Churu recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow witnessed a maximum temperature of 35.3 degree Celsius.

Rainfall was recorded at some places in the state. These places are: Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Jhansi, Basti, Ghazipur and Orai.

Etawah was the hottest district in the state, where mercury touched 44 degrees Celsius.

In Jharkhand, four children were killed and two seriously injured when lightning struck them at Mundaro village in Giridih district, police said.

The children were all playing cricket and had taken shelter under a tree as rain accompanied by thunderbolt struck the area, According to Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra, the rocket landed in the compound of the embassy building in the morning but there were no injuries as it fell away from the people there. said.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in Bihar.

As per MeT bulletin, light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in north-west, north-central parts of the state while light rainfall occurred in northeast and south-east parts of the state with the weather remaining dry at other parts of the state.

Bhagalpur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 37.5 degrees Celsius.

The state capital received 0.2 mm of rainfall.

In Odisha, mercury breached the 40 degrees Celsius mark at four places.

Titlagarh recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, it said, adding that both Balangir and Sonepur recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius.