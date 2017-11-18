Out of this world: Bengaluru police features stills from the movie Thor to promote helmet safety

Bengaluru police's tweet has gone viral after it posted images of popular mythological character Thor in order to encourage people to wear helmets.

The police department, posted the images on its official Twitter account on Monday that gives the example of Thor, the mythological Norse god now made famous through movies to encourage people to wear the headgear.

“Even the God of Thunder wears a helmet. So should you,” read the statement that was present above the picture along with the tags ‘HelmetToWork’ and ‘RideSafe.’

The post soon received a large number of responses that supported the campaign. “This is such a cool way to connect to the youth. Awesome initiative three cheers,” responded one user, while another appreciated the department’s creativity by tweeting “ You guys are awesome. Love the creativity.”



This is such a cool way to connect to the youth. Awesome initiative three cheers — Frenny Doshi (@frentweets) November 15, 2017





You guys are awesome. Love the creativity

— Saraswathi Mohan (@saraswati1984) November 15, 2017

While the campaign is unique in its own way, mythological characters and gods have been used earlier also to convey messages about public safety. The famous advertisement by Indian Head Injury Foundation that showed Hindu gods with their headgears is another such example.

A large number of traffic accidents and casualties take place every year. While several factors including pathetic roads have been a key factor behind these mishaps, the lack of proper safety measures has also played a key role in it.