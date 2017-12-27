App
Dec 26, 2017 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition parties slam hike in water, sewer tariff in Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari met Lt. Gov. Anil Baijal after the Delhi Jal Board earlier today approved a combined 20 percent hike in water and sewer charges for consumption above 20,000 litres a month, effective from February 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Opposition parties today slammed Delhi's AAP government over the increase in water and sewer charges, with the BJP calling it an "irresponsible" decision and the Congress accusing the ruling party of "breaking" its poll promises.

Tiwari sought Baijal's intervention in the matter.

"The decision to raise water and sewer charges by 20 percent is an irresponsible action of the government," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta too urged Baijal to ask Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to rollback the hike.

"The man who is raising a hue and cry over the increase in the fares of the Delhi Metro shows no scruple in hiking (water and sewer) tariff by 20 percent," Gupta said.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said the AAP was going back on the promises it had made to the people before coming to power.

"The Kejriwal government has been systematically breaking all its elections promises as within days after coming to power in 2015, water charges were hiked by 10 percent," Maken said.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the SAD-BJP MLA, said the hike was a "betrayal" by the AAP government.

"Resorting to increase in charges of necessities of daily life Kejriwal has failed to keep his promises of providing cheaper services in Delhi," Sirsa said in a statement.

