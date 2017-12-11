App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 11, 2017 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Only 20% students from B-schools land job offers: Assocham

The chamber observed that job opportunities for business school (b-school) students are drying on account of factors like demonetisation, lacklustre business sentiment and stalling of new projects.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Business schools are struggling hard for placements with only 20 percent students landing job offers, making this placement year the most challenging in recent times, according to Assocham.

The chamber observed that job opportunities for business school (b-school) students are drying on account of factors like demonetisation, lacklustre business sentiment and stalling of new projects.

"Grim placement scenario is reflected in b-school campus hiring this year which has gone down severely than last year which was 30 percent.

"The salary packages which are offered at b-schools and engineering colleges are also being curtailed by 40-45 percent as compared to last year," Assocham said.

related news

The Assocham Education Council (AEC) said many parents and students are re-thinking on investing three-four years and several lakhs in a course.

More than 400 institutions have become defunct as they are not getting enough students to be viable, said the chamber.

As per its findings, a large number of b-schools and engineering colleges are not able to attract students. More than 250 b-schools have already closed down since 2015 in major cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Dehradun etc. Another 99 are struggling for their survival, reveals the report.

The biggest reason for the gap is the rapid mushrooming of tier-2 and tier-3 management educational institutes that have unfortunately not been matched by the uplift in the quality of management education said the chamber.

The root cause of the problem is that institutes only focus on filling up seats and do not consider the quality of students at the time of intake, it said.

Assocham has suggested improving the infrastructure, train their faculty, work on industry linkages, and spend money on research and knowledge creation and making students employable rather than employed.

tags #India

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.