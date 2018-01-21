App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 21, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ongoing tourist taxi strike worries Goa's tourism industry

The tourist taxi operators in Goa are on a strike since Friday to protest the state government's rule making it mandatory for their vehicles to have speed governors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With the strike by taxi operators in Goa entering the third day today, the tourism industry is worried about facing a backlash from travellers.

The tourist taxi operators in Goa are on a strike since Friday to protest the state government's rule making it mandatory for their vehicles to have speed governors.

The BJP-led government has refused to exempt the tourist taxi operators from installing speed governors citing a Supreme Court order.

Taxis without the speed-limiting gadgets will not be issued fitness certificates by the Transport Department from February 24, it has said.

related news

Several tourists who arrived in the state were stranded at the airport for hours together as their holiday package included pick-up and drop facility.

In the absence of tourist taxis, hotels have failed to arrange for any transport for their guests, who have to manage on their own to reach their destinations.

A few tourists complained of over-charging by autorickshaws and other transport services which are doing a brisk business due to the strike.

"The strike will affect the industry in the long run as a lot of people are going back from Goa with bad memories of being fleeced or over-charged during their vacation here," Savio Messiah, President, the Travel and Tours Association of Goa, told PTI today.

"People plan their holidays with hard-earned money and now they are going back totally disappointed due to the inconvenience caused by the strike," Messiah said.

If the strike continues, the industry will face a "lot of cancellations", he said.

"Some of the travellers have booked their holiday inclusive of pick-up and drop facility at the airport. But now they are complaining hotels are not picking up the phone as they don't have vehicles to transport them," Messiah said.

The impact of the strike has already started showing on the tourism industry, a major revenue earner for the government.

The internationally-famed Saturday Night Market at Arpora, North Goa, which witnesses a rush of tourists, wore a deserted look yesterday.

"The restaurant business is also getting affected as people can't move around. They prefer to stay indoors in hotels or spend day on the beach," said Caetan Fernandes, a hotelier from Calangute.

Shack owners, too, are apprehensive about their business taking a hit.

"In absence of taxi services, tourists spend more time on the beach which will help our business but that will not work in the long-term," said Cruz Cardoso, President of the Shack Owners Welfare Society.

Goa is currently witnessing peak tourist season which will continue till the monsoons.

tags #Current Affairs #Goa #India #Tourism

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.