One trapped after slab of south Mumbai building collapse

One worker was trapped under debris and eight others received injuries after a portion of a building collapsed in south Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar area today afternoon.

According to an official from the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the slab collapse took place during repairing of 50/52, Shimpi Chawl building in Zaveri Bazar. The incident happened around 1pm, he said.

Officials said that there were nine workers at the time of incident and and all except one have been rescued. The injury of one worker of the eight rescued was minor, he added.

"One person is still missing and search is on for the ninth worker," he said adding that the cause of collapse would be ascertained only after a detailed inquiry.

He said that a fire engine, a rescue van, an ambulance along with fire brigade personnel were deployed for rescue work.

"The building belonged to MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority)and it was being repaired under the supervision of its engineers," the official added.