App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 15, 2017 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

One trapped after slab of south Mumbai building collapse

According to an official from the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the slab collapse took place during repairing of 50/52, Shimpi Chawl building in Zaveri Bazar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

One worker was trapped under debris and eight others received injuries after a portion of a building collapsed in south Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar area today afternoon.

According to an official from the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the slab collapse took place during repairing of 50/52, Shimpi Chawl building in Zaveri Bazar. The incident happened around 1pm, he said.

Officials said that there were nine workers at the time of incident and and all except one have been rescued. The injury of one worker of the eight rescued was minor, he added.

"One person is still missing and search is on for the ninth worker," he said adding that the cause of collapse would be ascertained only after a detailed inquiry.

He said that a fire engine, a rescue van, an ambulance along with fire brigade personnel were deployed for rescue work.

"The building belonged to MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority)and it was being repaired under the supervision of its engineers," the official added.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.