On the run for a month, retired HC judge CS Karnan arrested in Coimbatore

Moneycontrol News

After evading the police for more than a month, retired Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan was on Tuesday arrested in Coimbatore.

"We have arrested former high court judge Karnan from south India," a senior officer of the West Bengal CID told PTI.

Karnan has been evading the police since May 9 after the Supreme Court sanctioned an arrest warrant against him, sentencing him to a six-month jail term after holding him in contempt of court following a series of defiant counter-orders he had repeatedly issued against the apex court.

Justice Karnan’s counsel, Mathews J Nedumpara, said Karnan had gone to Tamil Nadu two or three days ago and was arrested in Coimbatore, adding that the police will now take him to Kolkata.

Last week, Karnan became the first high court judge to retire as an absconder. His arrest comes days after the Supreme Court refused to stay its order.

Karnan’s lawyer had earlier a filed a writ petition seeking recall of the order awarding him six-month jail term. He argued that as a HC Judge, Karnan was not under the Supreme Court bench’s jurisdiction. But the SC registry dismissed his plea and said the findings against him “have attained finality”.

Nedumpara claimed to have made a representation to President Pranab Mukhejee for suspension of the Supreme Court’s order. The intervention was sought as, under Article 72 of the Constitution, the President has the power to suspend sentence of any convict.

The plea was not entertained by the President and finally, on June 11, the controversial HC judge retired from his position while on the run.

Since he was absconding, he missed the formal farewell which is usually given to every retiring high court judge.

