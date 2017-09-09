App
Sep 09, 2017 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

OMCs to install new device to check refill of fuel/gas: Ram Vilas Paswan

The deadline for installation of new security devices will be decided next week.

To curb malpractices at petrol and gas stations, the government today said oil marketing companies (OMCs) have agreed to install high-security devices to check refill of fuel and gas.

Presently, security devices are installed at petrol and gas stations but have become prone to tampering and manipulation. These devices will be replaced with new ones in view of rising frauds at petrol/gas stations.

"Oil marketing companies have agreed to install high security devices. The timeline for installation will be decided next week," Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan told reporters at a press conference.

Three devices -- Electronic Flow Meters, Tamper-proof Electronic Seals and Pulsar -- have been tested by the Legal Metrology Department, a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official told PTI.

The department has floated tenders for procuring the Electronic Flow Meters and the bids for the other two devices will be issued shortly, he said.

This has been finalised after two months of consultation by both Petroleum and Consumer Affairs Ministries with OMCs.

Already, major OMCs such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have started giving training in different states, he added.

