Om Prakash Singh is Uttar Pradesh's new DGP

Om Prakash Singh will be the new Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh.

He will succeed incumbent Sulkhan Singh, whose tenure ends today.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar today said, "On recommendations of the committee headed by UP chief secretary Rajiv Kumar, principal secretary home, and principal secretary to chief minister, the state government has requested Government of India to make available services of Om Prakash Singh presently posted as DG CISF to take over as DG Police".

"Till the new appointee takes charge, Anand Kumar, additional director general (Law and Order) will look after the day-to-day affairs," he said.

On September 29, Sulkhan Singh was given a three-month extension as the chief of Uttar Pradesh Police.

Sulkhan Singh is a 1980 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.