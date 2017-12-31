App
Dec 31, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Om Prakash Singh is Uttar Pradesh's new DGP

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar today said, "On recommendations of the committee headed by UP chief secretary Rajiv Kumar, principal secretary home, and principal secretary to chief minister, the state government has requested Government of India to make available services of Om Prakash Singh presently posted as DG CISF to take over as DG Police".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Heavy police force deployed at BHU in Varanasi on Thursday, a day after a violent protest over the arrest of a student leader affiliated to the Samajwadi Party. (PTI)
Heavy police force deployed at BHU in Varanasi on Thursday, a day after a violent protest over the arrest of a student leader affiliated to the Samajwadi Party. (PTI)

Om Prakash Singh will be the new Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh.

He will succeed incumbent Sulkhan Singh, whose tenure ends today.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar today said, "On recommendations of the committee headed by UP chief secretary Rajiv Kumar, principal secretary home, and principal secretary to chief minister, the state government has requested Government of India to make available services of Om Prakash Singh presently posted as DG CISF to take over as DG Police".

"Till the new appointee takes charge, Anand Kumar, additional director general (Law and Order) will look after the day-to-day affairs," he said.

On September 29, Sulkhan Singh was given a three-month extension as the chief of Uttar Pradesh Police.

Sulkhan Singh is a 1980 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

