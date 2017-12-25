App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 25, 2017 11:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Offshore India funds, ETFs register inflows of over Rs 3600 crore in November

According to the report, India-focussed offshore funds have seen an investment of $501 million last month, while those of ETFs witnessed an infusion of $55 million, translating into a total of $565 million

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India-focussed offshore funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) witnessed net inflows of  $565 million in November and helped the overall tally to reach nearly $6.5 billion in 2017, reflecting confidence of overseas investors in Indian markets.

In comparison, these funds had seen a pull out of $674 million in November last year, according to a report by Morningstar.

Offshore India funds not domiciled in India receive flow from overseas investors and in turn, invest the money in Indian markets.

India-focussed offshore funds and ETFs are a subset of the overall foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows.

related news

According to the report, India-focussed offshore funds have seen an investment of $501 million last month, while those of ETFs witnessed an infusion of $55 million, translating into a total of $565 million.

This also marked the highest investment since June, when such funds had received net inflows to the tune of $738 million.

Flows into offshore funds are generally considered to be long-term in nature, whereas flows into ETFs indicate predominantly short-term money.

Assets coming through India-focused offshore funds are long term in nature, compared to India-focused offshore ETFs as the later is less expensive and offers easy exit option, Morningstar India Senior Analyst Manager Research Himanshu Srivastava said.

"Pleasingly, through 2017, India-focused offshore fund consistently received net inflows into offshore funds, indicating that the confidence of long-term investors on Indian markets has not withered enough in testing times. The money that moved out was largely short term in nature," he said.

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.