App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 30, 2017 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha weather clears, threat of rain lingers

As sea condition would be moderate to rough, fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea, the Met office added.

Odisha weather clears, threat of rain lingers

After being pounded by heavy downpour for days most parts of Odisha witnessed a bright day today but the threat of rain lingered.

The local metereological centre has forecast rain and thundershower in a few places in the state during the next 24 hours.

The well marked low pressure area over southwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood today lies over northern Saurashtra and adjoining Gujurat region. It is likely to concentrate into a depression shortly over Kutch and its neighbourhood, the Met office said.

Under its impact, rain and thundershower would occur in some places of Odisha. Strong gusty surface wind with speed reaching 35-45 kmph and gusting up to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha Coast.

As sea condition would be moderate to rough, fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea, the Met office added.

The flood-like situation in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts has improved substantially since the rainfall subsided but road links are yet to be fully restored, officials said.

Asa aresult vehicular movement remained disrupted for the third day on NH-26, which connects Nabarangpur town with western Odisha and also Raipur in Chhatishgarh, they said.

Though repair work of Chilkili bridge and its approach road was on on a war footing, it may take another day to restore road traffic over the bridge on NH-26. Repair work of Mokia bridge was also going on in full swing.

Nabarangpur district collector Rashmita Panda said efforts are on to restore normalcy in road connectivity in the region at the earliest.

While damage caused by the rains in Nabarangpur district was being assessed, officials said preliminary reports showed around 50 houses were damaged and several villages affected. Over 600 persons who had been evacuated in Nabarangpur and Kosagumuda blocks have been sent back to their homes yesterday as the situated improved.

In Kalahandi district, steps are being taken to restore road connectivity which was affected by breaches at three places in a canal of the Indravati project. The breach at Ranibahal was about 50 feet, at Turiguma about 30 feet and at Ghenuguda about 40 feet, said its collector A K Manik, who visited the affected areas.

Road repair work was also progressing in full swing in rain-battered and landslide-hit areas of Malkangiri district, officials said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Odisha #Weather

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.