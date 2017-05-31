App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 31, 2017 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Odisha Result 2017: CHSE 12th result (Arts, Commerce) to be declared today at 11 am; check on orissaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) will publish the CHSE Board Class 12the results on May 31 at 11 am on its official websites - orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha Result 2017: CHSE 12th result (Arts, Commerce) to be declared today at 11 am; check on orissaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) board will publish the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2017 for Arts and Commerce at 11 am today on its official websites orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

The board has put out a notification confirming the date and time of the Class 12 Arts, Commerce and Vocational results.

The results will also be available on private education websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

How to check your results:

> Log on to the official websites: orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in
> Click on the ‘check results’ tab.
> Click on the Odisha 12th Result 2017.
> Enter the required details like roll number.

> Once you click on submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Remember to take a printout of the result for future use.

Other than this, the students can also check their results using the SMS service.

SMS ‘RESULTOR12ROLLNO’ to 56263.

A total of 3,80,707 students appeared for the CHSE Odisha 12th exam 2017 in all the four streams of arts, science, commerce and vocational. Of this, around 2,43,000 were for arts and around 28,000 for commerce exam.

 

tags #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.