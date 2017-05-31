Odisha Result 2017: CHSE 12th result (Arts, Commerce) to be declared today at 11 am; check on orissaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) board will publish the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2017 for Arts and Commerce at 11 am today on its official websites orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

The board has put out a notification confirming the date and time of the Class 12 Arts, Commerce and Vocational results.

The results will also be available on private education websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

How to check your results:

> Log on to the official websites: orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in > Click on the ‘check results’ tab.> Click on the Odisha 12th Result 2017.> Enter the required details like roll number.

> Once you click on submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Remember to take a printout of the result for future use.

Other than this, the students can also check their results using the SMS service.

SMS ‘RESULTOR12ROLLNO’ to 56263.

A total of 3,80,707 students appeared for the CHSE Odisha 12th exam 2017 in all the four streams of arts, science, commerce and vocational. Of this, around 2,43,000 were for arts and around 28,000 for commerce exam.