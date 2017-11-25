App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 25, 2017 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha Fin Corp to be revived to improve credit for MSMEs: Prafulla Samal

"The MSME sector is not getting adequate support from banks. As a result, this vital sector, which provides substantial opportunity for employment, is gasping for financial support," the minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to improve credit guarantee for the micro, small and medium enterprises sector, the state will soon revive the Odisha State Financial Corporation (OSFC), MSME Minister Prafulla Samal said.

Addressing a seminar on Initiatives to develop the sector at Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) on Friday, Samal admitted that MSMEs were not getting the support it should from the banking system.

"The MSME sector is not getting adequate support from banks. As a result, this vital sector, which provides substantial opportunity for employment, is gasping for financial support," the minister said.

He also said the state government has constituted a committee to revive the OSFC, since it had a good track record of providing hand-holding support to entrepreneurs in the state.

related news

Taking into account the contribution of the MSME sector to the GDP, exports and employment generation, the Odisha government had formed a separate department for it, he said.

"I will ensure more and more interaction with entrepreneurs in future to know their difficulties," he said.

More efforts are being made to provide women entrepreneurs with all necessary facilities to grow, Samal said.

The state government, which is laying stress on skill development, has formed the Odisha Skill Development Authority, he said.

A MoU has been signed with Singapore-based ITE Education Services (ITEES) for training of ITI instructors, Samal said.

Steps will soon be taken to fill up all posts in district industrial centres that facilitate the process for setting up of new enterprises in the state, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Mohapatra, president of the UCCI, said finance is one of the major problems plaguing the sector in the state.

The MSME space is responsible for about 40 percent of the exports and 45 percent of the total manufacturing output in the country, Mohapatra added.

tags #India

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.