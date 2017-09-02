App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 02, 2017 09:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for full GST exemption on handloom, handicraft products

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged the Centre to totally exempt handloom and handicraft products from the Goods and Services Tax.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for full GST exemption on handloom, handicraft products

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged the Centre to totally exempt handloom and handicraft products from the Goods and Services Tax.

"I urge that this issue needs urgent reconsideration in the GST Council for extending GST exemption on these (handloom and handicraft) products in the interest of the weavers and artisans," Patnaik wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that Odisha is well known for its handloom and handicraft products, Patnaik said a large number of weavers and artisan families earn their livelihood from this diverse production base, which is next only to agriculture.

"Therefore, prior to the introduction of GST, the state government had always exempted these products from VAT (Value-Added Tax). In most of these products, there was also no excise duty," the chief minister said.

With the introduction of GST with effect from July 1, 2017, handloom fabric and apparels have been made taxable with rates of 12 per cent or 18 per cent, depending upon the type of the handicraft.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.