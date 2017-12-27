App
Dec 27, 2017 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ockhi Cyclone: Central team to visit Kanyakumari on December 28

The central team led by senior IAS officer Bibin Mallik would also hold discussions with the District Collector Sajjan Singh R Chavan and Revenue officials before submitting its report to the Centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

A four-member central team will visit the Ockhi-affected areas in the district on December 28 and assess the damage caused by the cyclone, which hit the state coast last month.

The central team led by senior IAS officer Bibin Mallik would also hold discussions with the District Collector Sajjan Singh R Chavan and Revenue officials before submitting its report to the Centre.

The team is currently taking stock of the damage in neighbouring Kerala.

