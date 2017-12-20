App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 20, 2017 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Number of 'crorepatis' in assessment year 2015-16 grew 23.5%

The income tax department today released statistics for assessment year 2015-16 (financial year April 2014 to March 2015) showing that 59,830 individuals with gross total income of over Rs 1 crore had a cumulative income of Rs 1.54 lakh crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Individuals with over Rs 1 crore of declared income rose 23.5 per cent to 59,830 in tax assessment year 2015-16, but the higher number of 'crorepatis' had Rs 50,889 crore less income than that of the previous year.

The income tax department today released statistics for assessment year 2015-16 (financial year April 2014 to March 2015) showing that 59,830 individuals with gross total income of over Rs 1 crore had a cumulative income of Rs 1.54 lakh crore.

In the assessment year (AY) 2014-15, the 'crorepati' individuals or those with gross income of over Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) were 48,417 with a cumulative income of Rs 2.05 lakh crore.

Of the 1.2 billion citizens, 4.07 crore filed tax returns in AY 2015-16 with close to 82 lakh showing zero or income less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

related news

Currently, no income tax is levied for up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

In AY 2014-15, 3.65 crore filed tax returns with 1.37 crore showing zero or less than Rs 2.5 lakh income.

The combined income of all individual tax filers rose to Rs 21.27 lakh crore in AY 2015-16, from Rs 18.41 lakh crore in the previous assessment year.

The maximum number of 1.33 crore individuals was in the Rs 2.5-3.5 lakh income group in AY 2015-16.

There were as many as 55,331 individuals, with income between Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore while those with income between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore were 3,020. A total of 1,156 individuals had income between Rs 10 crore and Rs 25 crore.

In AY 2015-16, only one person had income of over Rs 500 crore and his total income was Rs 721 crore. In the previous year, there were seven individuals in that category with a cumulative income of Rs 85,183 crore.

The number of individuals in Rs 100-500 crore category rose to 31 (with cumulative income of Rs 4,175 crore), from 17 (with Rs 2,761 crore income) in AY 2014-15.

In all, 4.35 crore income tax returns, including those by individuals, were filed in AY 2015-16. Total income declared was Rs 33.62 lakh crore.

In the previous year, 3.91 crore returns were filed with Rs 26.93 crore declared income.

Companies filed 7.19 lakh returns with gross income of Rs 10.71 lakh crore.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indiacurrent affairs

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.