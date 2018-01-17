App
Jan 17, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSE conducts live trading from new disaster recovery site

The entire technology and business operations were executed from the newly set up DR site which is a replica of the main production site in the city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchange NSE today successfully completed a live-trading from its new disaster recovery (DR) site in the city.

The entire technology and business operations were executed from the newly set up DR site which is a replica of the main production site in the city. The DR site was shifted to the new location a couple of months back.

The live-trading, which took place on January 15 and 16, was to simulate level-4 city-wide disasters (such as war, earthquakes and extended communal riots), in which the main site would not be available.

"The exercise was done when the markets were scaling new highs and have demonstrated the robustness of the disaster recovery capabilities," the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a statement.

"The entire activity was done smoothly without affecting the market participants, including members, clearing banks and depositories," it added.

A disaster recovery (DR) site is necessary for all critical institutions like stock exchanges so that operations can be done seamlessly and smoothly if any extraneous event affects the functioning of the main trading centre in the megapolis.

