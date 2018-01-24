NPPA fixes retail price of 5 formulations

National drug pricing regulator NPPA today said it has fixed the retail prices of five formulations including those used for the treatment of hypertension, asthma and heart failure.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has also revised the ceiling price of Metronidazole injection used for the treatment of the bacterial infections.

"NPPA has fixed/revised ceiling prices/retail prices of 06 formulations under Drugs Prices Control Order, 2013," the regulator said in a notification. The NPPA is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and to enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country.

It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.

The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order.

It is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for the controlled drugs from the consumers.