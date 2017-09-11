App
Sep 11, 2017 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, the cook files complaint accusing IMD scientist of defaming her

Moneycontrol News

The controversy over the IMD scientist accusing his cook to conceal his caste and marital status is far from over.

A day after the scientist Medha Khole withdrew her complaint, the cook has now filed an application with the Sinhagad Road police station demanding legal action against Khole. The cook accused Khole of defaming her.

Police have accepted the application filed by cook Nirmala Yadav, reported The Times of India. However, the complaint in the matter is not filed yet. "We will study the application and take a decision," the Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar told TOI.

65-year-old Yadav has claimed that the complaint filed by Khole and subsequent developments have defamed her.

Earlier this week, Khole had lodged a complaint accusing Yadav of concealing her caste and marital status to land a job. According to the complaint, Yadav had claimed that she was a brahmin, married woman named Nirmala Kulkarni. Khole had hired her to cook for religious rituals and Gauri Ganpati celebrations. According to Khole, this hurt her religious sentiments.

