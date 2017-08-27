App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 23, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now Air India passengers can carry up to 25 kilograms baggage without extra charges

The new offer is a move by the carrier to attract more passengers as India sees a surge in number of air travellers

Now Air India passengers can carry up to 25 kilograms baggage without extra charges
The airline's staff evacuated passengers from the flight after the bomb threat hoax

Moneycontrol News

Air India will allow its passengers to carry up to 25 kilograms of baggage without levying any additional charges. The national carrier announced its new offer in a post on Twitter.

“#carrymaximum with #AI. A whopping 25kg extra baggage allowance at #NoExtraCost only with #AirIndia. #FlyAI” said the tweet which came out on Sunday. According to an NDTV report, the new offer is a move by the carrier to attract more passengers. The debt-ridden Air India is looking to find solution to get out of the present situation, including privatisation.

Watch | Cabinet To Take A Call On Air India 

The aviation industry has been witnessing a growth in traffic in the last few months. As per government data, 95.65 lakh people travelled in domestic market last July. The number is over 17 percent higher compared to the same period last year when the sector saw 85.08 lakh passengers.

Cashing in on this growth many airlines have announced attractive offers including discounts. AirAsia India, which is a joint venture between Air Asia and Tata is already offering tickets at Rs 999 as part of a limited period promotional scheme.

Air India too had earlier in the month offered tickets starting at Rs 425 for certain domestic flights along with Rs 7000 tickets for selected international flights.

tags #Air India #aviation industry #India

