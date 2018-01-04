App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 03, 2018 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Now get SMS delay alerts at halt stations; service extended to 1,104 more trains

The service was started for 102 premium trains on November 3 last year and was extended to 157 more trains later. It was restricted to people boarding at the departure station only.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Passengers awaiting the arrival of their trains at halt stations along the route will now get SMS delay alerts if their train is more than an hour late, the Railways said on Wednesday, extending the service to cover 1,104 more trains.

The service was started for 102 premium trains on November 3 last year and was extended to 157 more trains later. It was restricted to people boarding at the departure station only.

Now, travellers boarding at halt stations all along the route will also receive alerts.

"Passengers at halt stations too can now anticipate when the train will arrive at their destination, making planning travel much easier," said a senior official of the Railway Board.

These 1,104 trains include 1,082 superfast trains and 22 Humsafar trains.

Launched in November 2017, the Railways sent out over 33 lakh SMSs to passengers between November 3 and December 7 last year.

The system has also helped the national transporter decongest platforms. The service is sent every hour and will be available for passengers on board as well as on roadside, officials said.

Under this service developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), passengers have to mention their mobile numbers on the reservation slips to avail the facility.

The SMS service is a free-of-cost service.

tags #India #railways

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.