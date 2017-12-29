App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 29, 2017 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Note-ban, GST became possible due to PM Modi's leadership: Manohar Parrikar

Speaking at the techfest in IIT Mumbai, Goa CM Manohar Parrikar said that note-ban and GST were possible due to PM Modi's leadership.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said decisions such as demonetisation and the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax could be implemented because of the "bold leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"These decisions have the capacity to make India an economic giant in the years to come. Difficulties in their implementation were overcome because of Modi's bold leadership," Parrikar said, speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai.

Parrikar, himself an IIT alumnus, also said politics needs people who can lead. "Leaders with character, intelligence, vision are the need of the hour," he said, speaking at Leadership Summit at the institute, organised as a part of its ongoing Techfest event.

Those who indulge in caste politics are in prison and those with a vision are leading the country now, Parrikar said, without naming any leader, adding that the country's standing in the global arena has risen.

related news

"People develop high expectations which are not easy to fulfil. Today's leaders are under tremendous pressure from people because the information highway is so wide due to technology development. Due to this, people's expectations have multiplied. IIT qualification is a good booster. You can perform better at the administrative level," he said, addressing students.

"My qualification as an IIT engineer helped me in the administration. As a technocrat, I could understand the weapon system, which one is good, which one needs replacement and what are the bottlenecks," said the former defence minister.

Technology has made conventional employment redundant and created new jobs, thus generating both challenges and opportunities, Parrikar said.

The defence sector has seen some positive developments in the last three years, including the induction of the world-class lightweight fighter aircraft Tejas, encouragement to indigenous production and materialisation of Rafale deal, he said.

Availability level of fighter aircraft rose from 45 percent to 70 percent during his tenure as defence minister because of proper management, Parrikar said.

tags #demonetisation #Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar #Narendra Modi #youngsters

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.