you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 10, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Not many states willing to screen Padmavat; after Rajasthan’s ban, Goa and HP may follow suit

Padmavat will not screen in theatres of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As soon as news of Padmavat releasing on January 25 was out, the Rajasthan government took a stand to not let the film roll out in theatres in the state. And now the Goa police is said to have requested the state government to avoid screening of the film as it could lead to unrest.

According to the police, any potential agitation following release of the film must be avoided particularly since it is the peak tourist season, reports Times of India.

In a letter addressed to the secretary to the chief minister, Goa police said, “As per intelligence inputs, no major law and order situation is expected to arise in the state of Goa. However, the ongoing season being of great tourist rush and police forces being engaged in arrangements... we should avoid giving opportunity to people to agitate at this stage.”

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has not taken a call yet on the recommendation made by the Goa police.

related news

Why does the Goa police seek to avoid the screening of Padmavat?

The request is a fallout of petitions from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha and three other organisations that the film's release may hurt sentiments of a large section of society.

They say around 140-150 people may protest the film’s release.

Which other states are undecided over the release of Padmavat?

Fringe group Karni Sena, the Rajput caste group that has vehemently protested the screening of Padmavat, has met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat urging him to ban the film. The founder of the outfit Lokendra Singh Kalvi also said they will not let the film run in other states as well.

According to media reports, another state following in the footsteps of Rajasthan government is Himachal Pradesh. Jai Ram Thakur said he respects art but when peoples sentiments are involved then such matters should be discussed.

"I don't want to say much. We will discuss what to do. The film, indeed, is a controversial one. I respect art but when it comes to people's sentiments getting hurt, it must be thought about and discussed," he added.

With the film seeing a ban in Himachal Pradesh, the count has gone up to two.

While the makers of the film are making efforts to convince states to lift the ban that they had imposed on the previous version of the film without the changes suggested by the Censor Board, the ban on the film continues in about eight states, according to Karni Sena chief.

tags #Current Affairs #India

