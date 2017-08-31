Not just Mumbai, rains throw life out of gear in other parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat too

Moneycontrol News

Apart from Mumbai, the Konkan coast, southern Gujarat, south west Madhya Pradesh, and south east Rajasthan regions received heavy rainfall disrupting normal life on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted low-pressure area over southwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood, which is now over the northern parts of Saurashtra and adjoining Gujarat region that will likely to move westwards.

"The southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Saurashtra & Kutch, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra and active over Rajasthan, Gujarat Region, Vidarbha, coastal & south interior Karnataka and Kerala. It has been subdued over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Tamil Nadu," the IMD said.

The IMD reported that Konkan received 500 per cent excess rainfall on Tuesday, recording 99 mm of rainfall against 16.5 mm of normal rainfall for a day. While, Mumbai recorded 337 mm of rainfall in 21 hours until 8 am on Wednesday, as per Skymet.

Meanwhile, the situation in Gujarat worsened as the continued rainfall in the southern districts of Rajkot and Amreli resulted in flooding of several rivers in different parts of the state. the Aji river and waterlogging in many parts of the city.

The flooded Aji river resulted in waterlogging in many parts of the city. While several villages in Savarkundla taluka in Amreli were flooded after the embankment broke due to increased water levels in Survo and Chhel rivers.

Other rivers like the Sukh-Bhadar river in Rajkot district has also swelled in the recent days, reported the Indian Express.

So far, Gujarat has recorded 96.98 per cent average rainfall till August 29 this year and all the 39 state reservoirs are almost filled to its capacity.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat region.

It also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan and Goa. However, officials hope that the depression over the Gujarat-Maharashtra border will fizzle out by Thursday.