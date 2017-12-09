Not extending support to any other candidate,says actor Vishal

Actor Vishal Krishna, who made an unsuccessful bid to contest the December 21 bypoll to RK Nagar seat, today said he was not extending support to any other candidate and would soon announce his next 'political move.'

"Some news is being spread that I am supporting some persons (candidates). So far I have not said (anything) about supporting anyone. I have not at all taken any such decision," he said in a statement.

Earlier, social media was abuzz with speculation that the 40 year-old actor, whose nomination to contest the Radhakrishnan Nagar bypoll was rejected on Tuesday, might extend support to some other candidate.

AIADMK's E Madusudhanan, DMK's N Maruthuganesh and sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, besides some independents are in the fray for the bypoll, necessitated due to the death of J Jayalalithaa, who represented the Assembly segment, in December last.

The election authority in charge of RK Nagar assembly constituency had rejected Vishal's nomination after a summary enquiry.

In its order, the poll authority said the required number of proposers had not validly proposed his candidature and that the actor had been proposed only by eight valid proposers.

The Returning Officer had said that two among the 10 proposers, Sumathy and Deepan appeared before him in person and claimed that their valid signatures were nort there in the nomination papers.

Today, Vishal said his nomination was rejected because of "oppressive forces" in politics, but asserted he would continue with his public service and "efforts to reclaim democracy".

He reiterated that he had decided to contest the bypoll on his own volition.