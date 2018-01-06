App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 06, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not authorised anyone to speak in TV debates: Rajinikanth fans association

The association also made it clear that "official views on matters of importance will be disclosed only after the announcement of his (Rajinikanth) political party."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The All India Rajinikanth Fans Association said it has not authorised any individual to speak in TV debates on its behalf.

The association also made it clear that "official views on matters of importance will be disclosed only after the announcement of his (Rajinikanth) political party."

According to a release from V M Sudhakar, Administrator of the association, some individuals were appearing in TV channels as supporters of the actor and were "expressing their personal views in debates."

"It is informed that All India Rajinikanth Fans Association/Rajini Makkal Mandram has not authorised any such individuals to appeal in TV debates on its behalf and views expressed by them do not have our endorsement," it said.

The views expressed by such individuals "do not reflect our official position in such matters," it added.

"As stated by our leader Rajinikanth on December 31, 2017, we once again clarify that official views on matters of importance will be disclosed only after the announcement of his political party," the release added.

Announcing his political entry December 31, Rajinikanth had said he would launch his own party which will contest all 234 constituencies in the next state assembly polls.

tags #India

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.