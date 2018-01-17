Not a single biometric from Aadhaar database has ever been leaked: TRAI Chairman

The security of the Aadhaar database, which contains biometric information of 1.2 billion Indian citizens, has been questioned repeatedly.

Most recently, the database's security came under the scanner when The Tribune published a story about unauthorized personnel being able to access Aadhaar records of Indians quite easily.

However, the UIDAI, the authority behind Aadhaar, has found a supporter in TRAI chairman, RS Sharma, who agreed that there have been no breaches in the Aadhaar database till date.

Speaking to ET Now, Sharma said that not even a single biometric, from the database of nearly 15 billion biometrics, has been leaked in the seven years that Aadhaar has been in existence.

Sharma said that sharing one's Aadhaar username and password with another person can result in a breach of trust, but not a breach in the database.

“A data breach occurs if the system is weak. Now if I share my password and username with somebody and who can do transactions, then it is not a data breach. It is essentially a breach of trust and that is what I have said,” he said.

Sharma also said that there is nothing secret in an Aadhaar number. He said that it is “a 12-digit random number and basically it is associated with your person”.

The TRAI head stated that this could be a campaign against Aadhaar because it is going to cleanse many systems in the country. He explained that benami bank accounts and properties will be weeded out due to Aadhaar because both require Aadhaar-linked documents.

“That is probably one of the reasons why people realise that this is now becoming too difficult or too dangerous for them,” Sharma added. He said that such stories of a person getting hold of an e-Aadhaar facility and claiming to have access to a billion people's details were false and the only way to discredit the system.

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey, in an interview with Moneycontrol, explained the virtual authentication feature of the Aadhaar. He also defended his position saying that it is not the responsibility of UIDAI to address concerns if there has been a misuse of identity and data on part of another organization.

“We are in charge of Aadhaar. Supposing if there is a misuse of identity, not Aadhaar identity, someone's bank account or something gets compromised, that’s the job of the RBI right? We cannot take care of the problem of concerns of other agencies,” Pandey said.