North Korea's Kim Jong-un is the new poster boy for CPI(M) in Kerala

A poster by the local CPI(M) unit in rural Kerala has left the ruling party's leadership red-faced after it showed the image of North Korean despot Kim Jong-un. The poster had appeared a few days back at Nedumkandam to advertise the local level meeting of the party.

The CPI (M) in Kerala has been in limelight for the past few months for all the wrong reasons. From allegations of organised killing of opposition cadres to the alleged mishandling of recent Cyclone Ockhi, the party has been on the backfoot. The recent blunder has further embarrassed the state unit.

According to various reports, the poster appeared in the town of Nedumkandam, Idukki district situated more than 200 km north of Thiruvananthapuram. Originally meant to inform people about the party area level meet that was to be held earlier in the week, the poster showed the picture of Kim Jong-un.

The poster soon became viral all across social media sites garnering mostly negative feedback. The fact that the area is part of the assembly constituency represented by MM Mani, the state minister infamous for his statements supporting violence against rivals did not help the cause either.



Kim Jong-un finds place in CPM’s posters in Kerala!!

No wonder they have converted Kerala into Killing fields for their opponents!

Hope the left is not planning to launch missiles at the RSS,BJP offices as their next gruesome agenda! pic.twitter.com/6LHf1dVtAy

— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 17, 2017

In his tweet on his account, BJP leader Sambit Patra highlighted the image to allege that it revealed the true intentions and attitudes of the CPI(M). “Kim Jong-un finds place in CPM’s posters in Kerala!! No wonder they have converted Kerala into Killing fields for their opponents! Hope the left is not planning to launch missiles at the RSS,BJP offices as their next gruesome agenda!,” he stated. The comments came at the backdrop of repeated allegations by the saffron party that hundreds of its workers have been assassinated by the CPI(M) in the last two decades.