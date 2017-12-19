App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 18, 2017 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nod to Indian firm to conduct Phase-I clinical trial on Zika vaccine: Govt

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the Lok Sabha had said that an Indian firm had submitted an application to the drugs controller.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Drugs Controller General (India) has granted permission to an Indian firm to conduct the Phase-I clinical trial, in pursuance to its application to the DCG (I) on a Zika virus vaccine, the government has said.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the Lok Sabha had said that an Indian firm had submitted an application to the drugs controller.

"The application was on the Zika virus vaccine, along with non-clinical (Animal) Toxicity data, claiming 100 percent efficacy in animals for grant of permission to conduct the Phase-I clinical trial," he said in a written reply to a question.

"Based on the evaluation of the application, in consultation with the Experts Committee, the DCG (I) has granted permission to conduct the Phase-I clinical trial," Choubey said.

related news

On the same day, Anupriya Patel, also Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, said in a written reply that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the Zika virus disease to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on February 1, 2016, following the Zika outbreak in Brazil and other Latin countries and its association with birth defects (microcephaly) in newborns.

"Further, the WHO declared that it ceased to be a Public Health Emergency on November 18, 2016," she said.

She added that the ministry has a three-pronged action plan on combating the disease, and there are 27 laboratories in the government sector that can test the Zika virus disease.

tags #India

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.