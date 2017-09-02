App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 02, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

No word from BJP on Cabinet expansion, says Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray

" I have neither received any communication from anybody nor are we hungry for power," Thackeray told reporters

No word from BJP on Cabinet expansion, says Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray

NDA partner Shiv Sena has not received any communication from the BJP over the inclusion of its members in the Union Cabinet expansion scheduled for tomorrow, party chief Uddhav Thackeray today said.

"I have got news about the Cabinet expansion only from media. I have not enquired about it (from the central BJP leadership). I have neither received any communication from anybody nor are we hungry for power," Thackeray told reporters here.

"Today everyone is busy with the Cabinet expansion at the Centre. However, we are only busy about ensuring the (good) health of Mumbai citizens (after the deluge earlier this week,)" Thackeray told reporters here.

The Sena chief said the party's ideology for the last 50 years has been 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics.

Though a long time ally of the BJP, Sena has often been at loggerheads with the senior partner. Its lone member in the Union ministry is Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled undertake a reshuffle of his council of ministers at 10 am tomorrow, a top government official said.

It will be the third such exercise since he took office in May, 2014.

tags #India #Uddhav Thackeray

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.