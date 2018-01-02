No steps taken to regulate strikes, violence in varsities: HRD

The human resource development (HRD) ministry has not taken any steps to stop the regular strikes and violence in various universities in the country as varsities are competent to deal with such incidents, Parliament was informed.

"Universities are autonomous bodies and thus are competent to take action to deal with any incidents of strike and violence, with the support and assistance of local authorities," Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh said in response to a written question uploaded on Lok Sabha website.

The Minister was asked whether HRD has taken any steps to stop the regular strikes and the violence in the various universities in the country.