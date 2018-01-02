App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 01, 2018 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

No steps taken to regulate strikes, violence in varsities: HRD

The Minister was asked whether HRD has taken any steps to stop the regular strikes and the violence in the various universities in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
representational image
representational image

The human resource development (HRD) ministry has not taken any steps to stop the regular strikes and violence in various universities in the country as varsities are competent to deal with such incidents, Parliament was informed.

"Universities are autonomous bodies and thus are competent to take action to deal with any incidents of strike and violence, with the support and assistance of local authorities," Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh said in response to a written question uploaded on Lok Sabha website.

The Minister was asked whether HRD has taken any steps to stop the regular strikes and the violence in the various universities in the country.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.