App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 27, 2017 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

No separate data on children killed or raped in schools: Centre

In written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said that data on the killings of schoolchildren with respect to the National Capital, NCR and other parts of the country was not separately available.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Specific data on killing, rape and sodomy of schoolchildren in the country was not available with the government, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

In written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said that data on the killings of schoolchildren with respect to the National Capital, NCR and other parts of the country was not separately available.

"Similarly, specific data of sodomy and rape of schoolchildren with respect to NCR and other parts of the country is not available," he said.

For crimes against children, state-wise cumulative data was available on cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

related news

He said that the home ministry had issued advisories for combating crimes against children.

"As per available information, Central Board of Secondary Education and the Government of NCT of Delhi have issued various circulars and orders for safety of children in the schools. Delhi Police have also taken various steps for the safety of school-going children in Delhi," he said.

According to Delhi Police data presented by the minister, 10 cases of sodomy and 10 cases of rape with children in school premises have been reported in Delhi since 2014.

It shows that the Delhi Police registered one case of sodomy in school premises in 2014 and 2015 each, while no such case was reported last year.

In 2017, till December 15, the Delhi Police has reported eight cases of sodomy in school premises, it said.

The data also shows that four cases of rape in schools were reported in 2014, while in 2015 and 2016, one and two such cases were reported respectively.

In 2017 till December 15, three cases of rape of children have been reported by the Delhi police.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.