App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 16, 2017 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

No riots during 8 months of BJP govt in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Elaborating on the works done by his government for the welfare of different sections of society, he said, "Our government has given houses to 11 lakh poor and power to 20 lakh to bring Ram Rajya."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today claimed that the law and order situation had improved in the state and not a single riot had taken place during the eight months of his government.

He was addressing public meetings to garner support for BJP candidates in the upcoming local bodies elections.

"When we came to power, hooliganism was at its peak and there was not a day when riots did not take place...the governments at the helm used to call over rioters and honour them...but in these eight months not a single riot has taken place," Adityanath claimed.

"Traders were running away from the state as there was anarchy...today criminals are running away and traders are coming to the state to invest," he said, claiming that criminals getting bail were getting them cancelled.

related news

He said the government was working towards changing the politics of polarisation and was trying to make politics farmer and women-oriented.

Elaborating on the works done by his government for the welfare of different sections of society, he said, "Our government has given houses to 11 lakh poor and power to 20 lakh to bring Ram Rajya."

"The traders who left the state during the previous SP and BSP governments are today returning and investment is also on the rise...the government will not only provide them security but also guarantee their safety," he said.

Accusing the earlier governments of selling sugar mills at throwaway prices, he said new mills would be set up in the Purvanchal so that the youth could get more employment and farmers the right price for their produce.

He said the budget would be utilised properly only when the BJP wins the local body elections and promised that the major problems of stray cattle and street vendors would be redressed.

He said cow sheds would be set up in 16 towns with cow dung and urine being used for medicinal purposes and assured that closed industries would be reopened.

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.