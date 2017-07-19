No respite for housing societies on Collector’s land in Mumbai

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai houses around 3,000 housing societies are present on the Class II or Collector’s land. That’s the land given out by the government to sections of society for housing purposes on long-term lease at concessional rates. So technically, any modification needs approval from the collector's office.

These buildings can be found in prime locations like Bandra, Kurla, Andheri, Goregaon, Nariman Point, Backbay and Wadala, where owning a home can cost you a fortune.

Most of these buildings are quite old and dilapidated. The residents have raised the questions of the ownership of land and claim that it is very difficult for them to get their buildings redeveloped.

“The thing is our lands are the occupancy lands which means we are owners of the land, the property card is in our names. Government still thinks that it is the owner, it works in the zamindari system. It still wants to control, every transfer, redevelopment. They even charge us for renting and mortgaging apartments. The redevelopment of many buildings is not been able to take off because of the permission issues”, says Salil Rameshchandra, Member, Shivsrushthi Associations of CHS.

To address this concern in 2016, the government amended the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code (1966) and allowed conversion of Class II and leasehold land to freehold by paying a premium to the government. A committee was set up under Principal Secretary Revenue to decide the premium. Initially, the committee was given two months’ time to submit its report. But even after a year, the committee is yet to submit it. This has caused a lot of angst among the residents.

The revenue minister of Maharashtra assures that the report should come out within a week’s time.

“The report of the committee is ready. Within 8-10 days this report will be discussed in the cabinet. Once the cabinet approves it or makes necessary changes to it, this issue will be sorted within a month," Chandrakant Patil, Revenue Minister of Maharashtra said.

The residents also say, given the present situation, no developer is keen to take up redevelopment projects on collector’s land.

“The thing is that for redevelopment very few builders are willing to come because they understand the problems that are present. Even those who have come forward have not been able to redevelop properly. That is the reason there are very few redevelopment projects on the collector lands," Rameshchandra said.

According to the experts, conversion of collectors land into free-hold will be a win-win situation for both the government as well as the residents.

“The land — when it was sold by the government — had absolutely no value. It was either a reclaimed land or acquisition land, so government had to bear no cost at that time Today, when they are going to sell it for development by putting premium, the government is going to get tremendous revenue from the land which was otherwise yielding no revenue to the government," said Uday Wavikar, a property lawyer.

Clearly, the conversion of class II and leasehold land to freehold will help cut red tape and create additional housing stock for the city. What the Maharashtra government needs to ensure is that the committee does not delay coming out with a decision on conversion premium, and the premium is not a ridiculous high number like 25 percent, as is being heard on the street.