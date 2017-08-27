App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 24, 2017 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

No proposal to stop funding to women study centres: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) today said there is no proposal to stop funding to women study centres.

No proposal to stop funding to women study centres: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) today said there is no proposal to stop funding to women study centres.

The Indian Association for Women's Studies (IAWS) had yesterday raised concern over the future of 167 women's studies centres in universities and colleges across the country following a UGC notice that makes funding for them after September 30 "uncertain".

"There is no such proposal to cut or stop support to women study centres being funded by the UGC," the commission's secretary, P K Thakur, said.

The UGC notice issued in March had said that the continuance of its ongoing schemes under the plan head after September 30 would depend on the outcome of a review by the commission.

The UGC, a statutory body of the central government, is vested with two responsibilities: that of providing funds and that of coordination, determination and maintenance of standards in institutions of higher education.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.