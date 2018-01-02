App
India
Jan 02, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

No plans to build second capital in the South: Government tells Lok Sabha

Last week, during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the alarming levels of pollution in Delhi, an AIADMK MP had said Parliament's sessions should be moved to South India due to pollution in Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has no plans to create a second capital in South India, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, while replying to a written question on whether the government has any proposal to create a second capital in South India (Hyderabad), said, "No".

The question had been asked by Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Boora Narsaiah Goud.

Last week, during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the alarming levels of pollution in Delhi, AIADMK MP A Navaneethakrishnan had said Parliament's sessions should be moved to South India because Delhi has turned into a gas chamber.

"Everyone is living in fear in Delhi. It has become a gas chamber and is no longer fit for human inhabitation...," he had said.

"Subject to the approval of this House, I think the session should be shifted to a southern part of the country, so that our northern friends can enjoy a climate free of pollution. You can enjoy a peaceful and effective session," Navaneethakrishnan said.

