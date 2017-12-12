No one will marry girls who wear jeans, says Union Minister Satyapal Singh

Union Minister Satyapal Singh said that "men will not want to marry women who wear jeans". The statement from the Minister of State for Human Resource Development came during a meeting that was held on Sunday at Gorakhpur.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the minister made the controversial remarks during the concluding ceremony of the foundation day of Maharana Pratap Siksha Parishad (MPSP), the academic venture of Gorakhnath temple.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was sharing the stage with the minister.

“No boy will be ready to marry a girl who comes to the mandap (wedding stage) in jeans,” He added that “…no saint will be revered if he gives up his traditional attire and wears jeans.”

The minister, who is also a former Police Commissioner of Mumbai made the comments while speaking about the appropriateness of costumes in Indian culture. Singh, who also released two books, i.e. Bhartiya Sanskriti’ and 'Gorakshpeeth: Yoga Evam Sant Parampara' alongside the Chief Minister during the occasion.

The minister, with his comments, joins a long list of politicians and institutions that have earlier come under the spotlight for their sexist comments.

Earlier, during the UP Assembly election campaign, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar had commented about Priyanka Gandhi’s electoral campaign by saying that his party also had 'more women campaigners who were more beautiful than Priyanka Gandhi'.

Another leader, Abu Azmi of Samajwadi Party had grabbed headlines after he blamed women who wore ‘half dress’ while reacting about the mass molestation that occurred in Bengaluru during last year's New year eve celebrations.