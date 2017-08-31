App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 30, 2017 06:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

No need for multiple statements on sensitive Dokalam issue: Govt

The External Affairs Ministry has already articulated the government's stand on the issue, he told reporters at a briefing.

No need for multiple statements on sensitive Dokalam issue: Govt

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley today refused to interpret the significance of resolution of the China-India face-off at Dokalam, saying it was a "sensitive" issue and that the government had already conveyed its position.

The External Affairs Ministry has already articulated the government's stand on the issue, he told reporters at a briefing.

"Given the sensitivity of the issue, there is no need to make multiple statements," Jaitley said when asked whether the resolution of the Dokalam standoff was a big achievement for India.

Jaitley, who also announced the government's decision to carry out major reforms in the Army to enhance its combat capability, said the exercise had nothing to do with any specific incident and had been going on since much before Dokalam.

He was responding to a question that whether the reform process was undertaken keeping in view the Dokalam incident.

Troops of the two countries had been locked in a standoff in Dokalam since June 16 after Indian army personnel stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the disputed area.

On August 28, the MEA had announced that both the countries agreed to an "expeditious disengagement" at the face-off site following diplomatic communications.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Current Affairs #Defence Minister #Dokalam #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.