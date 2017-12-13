App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 13, 2017 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

No makeover, BJP had distorted my image, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Gujarat's ruling BJP had "distorted" his image using money and manpower.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Gujarat's ruling BJP had "distorted" his image using money and manpower.

Campaigning for the Gujarat assembly polls ended yesterday.

Speaking to Gujarati news channels a day ahead of the second and final phase of polling, Gandhi expressed confidence that the Congress would win.

The results would be "zabardast", Gandhi said. "We will not only get a majority, you will be surprised by the results."

Gandhi, who will formally take over as party president later this week, said he believes in the truth and speaks the truth.

Asked if he had had an image makeover, Gandhi said, "There was no makeover. BJP workers used money to distort the reality of Rahul Gandhi... a lot of money was put into this."

They deployed a lot of people so that Rahul Gandhi's image could be damaged, he said.

"I believe in the truth. I speak the truth. Now the truth is coming out and they are not able to see it," he said.

Questioned on his temple visits during the campaign, the Congress leader asked in turn, "Is there a ban on visiting temples? I go to temples as I like to go there."

The results for the December 9 and 14 assembly election will be announced on December 18.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.