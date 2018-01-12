App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 11, 2018 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

No framework to check rising unemployment: CPI (M) MLA Tarigami on J&K budget

CPI(M) MLA from Kulgam, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami alleged that there was no suggestion of a framework to tackle the unemployment problem, in the Rs 80,313 crore budget unveiled by the Jammu and Kashmir government today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CPI(M) MLA from Kulgam, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami alleged that there was no suggestion of a framework to tackle the unemployment problem, in the Rs 80,313 crore budget unveiled by the Jammu and Kashmir government today.

"No policy framework has been suggested to address this huge and vulnerable problem. In absence of other viable avenues, the government sector is the only area which provides some opportunity for employment generation," he told reporters.

"But, the inability of the government in creating such opportunities the future seems to be bleak for our younger generation," Tarigami said.

He claimed that thousands of cases regarding payment of monthly financial assistance under various social welfare schemes were pending in every district and budgetary support should have been earmarked for one-time settlement of these cases.

"The announcement of accepting the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission and the commitment to implement it retrospectively from January 2016 is a welcome step.  This has been a persistent demand of employees and pensioners," Tarigami said.

The CPI(M) MLA said, "There is no mention of any relief for the farmers, the backbone of our rural economy. Crop insurance scheme has been confined to announcements only and nothing is being done to implement it on the ground.

tags #Budget 2018 #CPI(M) #India #Politics

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.