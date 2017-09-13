In first no-fly rule case, IndiGo crew files complaint against ‘unruly’ female passenger

Moneycontrol News

In a first incident ever since the Centre introduced the no-fly list norms against passengers who misbehave, an IndiGo crew member has filed a complaint against an ‘unruly’ passenger, who allegedly became aggressive with them on a Jaipur-Mumbai flight (6E-394).

The passenger too has filed a counter claim against the crew.

As per the complaint that was filed by domestic carrier Indigo at the police station in Vile Parle at around 8.30 pm on Monday, one of the Indigo security staff requested for the help of CISF against Ms R Thakur, who had allegedly misbehaved against the on-board crew.

The members of the crew later escorted the passenger to the airport police station.

As per a senior police officer’s statement in an Indian Express report, “The crew complained that the passenger refused to keep quiet during the precautionary demo of safety rules inside the aircraft before the flight starts. The passenger, who told us she suffered from a breathing problem, wanted to drink water on an urgent basis at the same time. The crew and the passengers then got into a tiff on the same which turned violent.”

IndiGo sources confirmed the incident but did not comment on whether they will ban the passenger from flying with the airline.

Ms Thakur filed a cross complaint of “misbehaviour” against one of the flight crew members under section 506 of IPC (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Non-cognizable offences have been registered against the passenger and the crew member. The police are currently investigating the case.

As per the rules unveiled last week, a passenger who indulges in disruptive behaviour onboard a plane, even when it is on the ground, can face a flying ban ranging from three months to a lifetime.

Such passengers will also be included in the no-fly list compiled by the aviation regulatory body DGCA.

According to the revised Civil Aviation Requirement of the aviation regulatory body DGCA, after an airline receives a complaint about an unruly passenger it has to constitute a committee to decide the severity of the offence and rule on the duration of the ban.

This panel will have to give its decision within 30 days failing which the passenger is free to fly.

Until the committee gives its decision the airline may ban the traveller from flying for no more than 30 days.

(With additional inputs from PTI)