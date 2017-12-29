App
Dec 29, 2017 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

No cylinder at our facility, all guests safe: Mojo's Bistro Mumbai

Mojo's Bistro, the pub in the central Mumbai building that caught fire shortly after midnight on Friday denied having cylinders on its premises.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
One Above Fire incident

Mojo's Bistro, the pub in the central Mumbai building that caught fire shortly after midnight on Friday said that its guests were escorted out safely and denied that it had any cylinders on its premises.

Fourteen people were killed in the fire that started after 12.30 am in the 1 Above pub on the terrace of the building in Lower Parel and spread to Mojo's Bistro on the third floor, one level below.

Eyewitnesses said LPG cylinders, bigger than the ones used in homes, were kept close to the spot, which may have led to the flames spreading.

In a statement, Mojo's Bistro denied that it had any cylinders on its premises.

"Our staff was able to evacuate all our guests and get them out to safety with zero injuries. There were no cylinders on our premises," it said.

The statement added it was saddened by the incident and the loss of lives. It claimed that the facility had all its fire safety norms, certificates and procedures in place.

The staff, it said, was "thoroughly trained" in fire drills due to which the guests could be evacuated.

tags #Fire safety norms #mumbai

