No corruption in BJP's three year rule: Venkaiah Naidu

The biggest achievement of the BJP's three-year rule was that there were no scams or corruption, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said in Chennai on Saturday.

"Earlier, there was scam on land—which is Commonwealth Games, scam under the land which is coal, scam in antariksha which is 3G," he told reporters.

"Compared to that (previous UPA regime) in three years of BJP rule there is no scam, no scandal no corruption. The overhead tank is very clean in Delhi," the Information and Broadcasting Minister said after inaugurating a seven-day exhibition as part of "MODI-fest" to mark the third anniversary of the Narendra Modi government.

Stating that India was "recognised" and "respected" at the international level, he said the entire world is focusing on India.

"World economy is slowing down. The US' growth rate is three percent. In India, it is around seven plus percent," he said.

The Minister said that earlier (in the UPA regime) there was policy paralysis, but now there is a dynamic leader. "A leader recognised in the world," he said.

"As per a survey, Modi will again be elected as Prime Minister. That is the mood of the nation," he said.

The visit of union ministers to various states to hold review meetings with ministers and officials was a new concept introduced by Modi. Centre and states must work together. "Team India is the concept", he said.

He said he came to Chennai to meet Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the ministers to hold a review meeting and to know the requirements of the state.

Naidu said he had conducted such review meetings when J Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister.