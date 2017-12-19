App
Dec 18, 2017 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

No alternative to BJP in country: Rajasthan CM Raje

Raje said it was the victory of Modi's leadership and Shah's organisational skills.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for winning the Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today said there was no alternative to the party in the country.

Raje said it was the victory of Modi's leadership and Shah's organisational skills.

"The people of Gujarat have once again voted for development. They once again reposed faith in the BJP leadership. It shows there is no alternative to the BJP in the country.

"Results in Himachal Pradesh have proved that the country is moving ahead to become Congress-free," Raje said in a statement.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot said the BJP made tall claims of winning 150 seats in Gujarat.

Rahul Gandhi’s leadership was accepted by the people of Gujarat, he said.

