Dec 11, 2017 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitish Kumar govt approves scheme for checking crimes against women at public places

The Nitish Kumar government today approved a "Safe City Surveillance" scheme aimed at putting a check on eve-teasing and other crimes against women at public places across the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Nitish Kumar government today approved a "Safe City Surveillance" scheme aimed at putting a check on eve-teasing and other crimes against women at public places across the state.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat Department, Brajesh Mehrotra told reporters. He said under the scheme, CCTV cameras will be installed at public places.

Patna will be the first district to be covered under this scheme and an amount of Rs 110.68 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose, he said. Nod was also given for creating new posts for better security and administration at prisons.

These include three posts of Deputy Superintendent, four Assistant Superintendents, 17 "Mukhya Uchch Kakshpal" (Chief Senior Warders), two "Uchch Kakshpal" (Senior Warders), 16 "Kakshpal" (warders) and 52 drivers. With a view to ensuring better traffic management in areas falling under Nagar Nigams and towns with a population of over two lakhs, setting up of nine "yatayat thana" (traffic police stations) and creation of 1485 posts of various ranks for running these were also okayed, Mehrotra said.

Another decision taken at the cabinet meeting was approval of a total expenditure of Rs 9.09 crore for the purchase of 40 Toyota Innova Crysta cars for judges of the Patna High Court. Financial assistance given to divorced Muslim women has also been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000, he added.

